San Pedro Bay Ports to Give Quarterly Clean Air Action Plan Update

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) Dec. 9. The meeting will include information on the ports’ 2024 emissions inventories, as well as a status update on the clean truck program, technology advancements and grants.

Proceedings will be livestreamed here, https://tinyurl.com/POLA-meeting-Zoom passcode: 326356. Participation is in-person only. Minutes and presentations of prior meetings can be found here, https://tinyurl.com/About-the-Clean-Air-plan

Limited free parking is available at the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade parking lot next to Banning’s Landing Community Center.

Time: 9 a.m., Dec. 9.

Details:View the latest emissions inventories for thePort of Long Beachhttps://tinyurl.com/5hdfjea3 and the Port of Los Angeles, .https://tinyurl.com/POLB-air-emissions-inventory

Venue: Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington

Like this: Like Loading...