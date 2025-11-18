Hahn Will Open 177 Affordable and Supportive Units in Long Beach Nov. 19

LONG BEACH —On Nov. 18 Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn along with Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and Linc Housing will celebrate the grand opening of two Project Homekey communities in the City of Long Beach. The two projects will offer a combined 177 new affordable and supportive apartments. Zephyr includes 135 studio apartments and two managers’ units, and Crescent has 39 studios and one manager’s unit.

Linc Housing, a Long Beach-based nonprofit developer, renovated two old motels and converted them into apartment homes; Zephyr was a Holiday Inn and Crescent was a Motel 6. Financing for the conversions came primarily from state Project Homekey funds administered by Los Angeles County, with the Long Beach Housing Authority providing Section 8 rental vouchers for both properties.

Residents of the two sites will receive supportive services including mental and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance use counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

Like this: Like Loading...