Special Commission Training on Law Enforcement Investigations into Deputy Involved Shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff civilian oversight commission invites you to join a special training session for the commission that will shed light on law enforcement agency investigations into deputy-involved shootings. This training session will be open to the public.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, office of inspector general, district attorney’s office, and medical examiner will discuss:
- policies, procedures and guidelines related to investigations into deputy-involved shootings
- monitoring, review and analysis of deputy-involved shootings
- the difference between investigations into hit and non-hit deputy-involved shootings (“hit” refers to shootings where a deputy’s gunfire strikes a person while “non-hit” involves a deputy opening fire but not hitting anyone)
- deputy accountability
- decisions about whether to file criminal charges
- the investigatory process
ANALYSIS: https://tinyurl.com/hit-non-hit-shooting-analysis
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Details: https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-civilian-oversight
Attend in Person
Department of Public Health Auditorium
313 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
Map:https://tinyurl.com/DPH-auditorium
Join virtually
Register in advance to participate in the meeting.
Event Password: COC123; https://tinyurl.com/yck5h5uy
Watch the livestream
https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-civialian-oversight
Call in: : 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247
Public comment:
Submit public comment during the meeting or online at
https://tinyurl.com/Oversight-public-comment