Special Commission Training on Law Enforcement Investigations into Deputy Involved Shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff civilian oversight commission invites you to join a special training session for the commission that will shed light on law enforcement agency investigations into deputy-involved shootings. This training session will be open to the public.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, office of inspector general, district attorney’s office, and medical examiner will discuss:

policies, procedures and guidelines related to investigations into deputy-involved shootings

monitoring, review and analysis of deputy-involved shootings

the difference between investigations into hit and non-hit deputy-involved shootings (“hit” refers to shootings where a deputy’s gunfire strikes a person while “non-hit” involves a deputy opening fire but not hitting anyone)

deputy accountability

decisions about whether to file criminal charges

the investigatory process

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-civilian-oversight

Attend in Person

Department of Public Health Auditorium

313 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Map:https://tinyurl.com/DPH-auditorium

Join virtually

Register in advance to participate in the meeting.

Event Password: COC123; https://tinyurl.com/yck5h5uy

Watch the livestream

https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-civialian-oversight

Call in: : 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247

Public comment :

Submit public comment during the meeting or online at

https://tinyurl.com/Oversight-public-comment

