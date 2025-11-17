Notice of Public Meeting Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Meeting

The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a hybrid commission meeting. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures. The agenda will be posted on https://coc.lacounty.gov and distributed when available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff civilian oversight commission will hold its next business meeting on:

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 20

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-civilian-oversight

Attend in Person

St Anne’s Conference and Event Center

155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles

https://tinyurl.com/Oversight-meeting-map

Join virtually

Register in advance to participate in the meeting.

https://tinyurl.com/Webex-join-online

Watch the livestream

www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC/videos

Call in: 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247

Public comment :

Submit public comment during the meeting or online at https://tinyurl.com/Oversight-public-comment

