Notice of Public Meeting Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Meeting

The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a hybrid commission meeting. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures. The agenda will be posted on https://coc.lacounty.gov and distributed when available.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff civilian oversight commission will hold its next business meeting on:
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 20
Details: https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-civilian-oversight
Attend in Person
St Anne’s Conference and Event Center
155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles
https://tinyurl.com/Oversight-meeting-map
Join virtually
Register in advance to participate in the meeting.
https://tinyurl.com/Webex-join-online
Watch the livestream
www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC/videos
Call in: 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247
Public comment:
Submit public comment during the meeting or online at https://tinyurl.com/Oversight-public-comment