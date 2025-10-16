California’s Essential Programs and Benefits Remain Available

CALIFORNIA—Across the nation, the federal government shutdown is causing real disruptions, from airports and paychecks, to families who depend on federal programs. This shutdown stems from political gridlock in Washington and unfortunately, its consequences are felt here at home.

While this is a federal issue, California’s state government remains open. Assemblymember Mike Gipson’s district office also remains open. Agencies and departments continue to provide critical programs that support Californians’ health, safety and well-being.

What continues operating:

Medi-Cal & Covered California : Health benefits and appointments remain active for October. You may enroll in Covered California through Special Enrollment .

CalFresh & WIC : Benefits continue and EBT cards are still active. WIC continues to serve and enroll families and should continue to attend their WIC appointments.

Unemployment and Disability Insurance (EDD) : State programs remain available and funded.

Social Security & SSI/SSP : Recipients will continue to receive their checks, but customer wait times may be higher than usual and individuals may experience limited service.

Public schools, community colleges and universities: Classes continue as scheduled.

Local transit, DMV and other state offices and mail service: Services will operate as normal.

What may be affected:

Federal agencies and programs: Passport services, IRS operations and TSA queues at airports may experience significant delays.

Federal employees: Thousands of workers are being furloughed or required to work without pay.

Community partners: Some nonprofits and local agencies, depending on federal grants, could face temporary funding disruptions.

