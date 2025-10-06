Know Your Voting Rights

In advance of the Nov. 4, Special Election, Attorney General Rob Bonta is reminding Californians about their voting rights, encouraging Californians to vote early, and advising law enforcement agencies about laws protecting the integrity of the electoral process. In many parts of California, recent changes in the U.S. Postal mail service means that your ballot may not be counted if you drop it off at a post office on election day. If you choose to drop off your ballot at a post office on election day, ask at the counter for a postmark to ensure you get credit for mailing your ballot on time. And remember: You have other options, like dropping your ballot off at a vote center or in a secure drop box.

Details: Read more here: https://tinyurl.com/Californians-know-your-rights

