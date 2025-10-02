Port of Los Angeles Issues Request for Proposal for Pre-development of Potential New Terminal

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles is seeking proposals from interested parties to participate in the pre-development of Pier 500, a proposed new stand-alone marine container terminal along the Pier 400 Channel. The selected entity would enter into a public-private pre-development agreement with the port to scope the project’s financial feasibility, procure entitlements and handle other requirements needed before implementation and build-out of the project.

“For the first time in a generation, the Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal to meet global supply chain demand for decades into the future,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “The development of the cleanest terminal possible would enhance our efficiency and sustainability while creating new jobs in our communities.”

As proposed, Pier 500 would be a 200-acre site with two new berths and approximately 3,000 linear feet of new available wharf. Located in natural deep water on the southern tip of Terminal Island, the project site would greatly increase port cargo efficiency, as it would allow for bigger, next generation cargo ships.

The proposed Pier 500 site lies just south of Pier 400, currently the largest container terminal at the port. For decades, the port has explored proposed plans to add cargo capacity because of increased demand. For this reason, the port has identified a submerged site of 124 acres, infrastructure that was added during the construction of the adjacent Pier 400 before it was completed in 2002. The proposed Pier 500 project would allow the port to leverage this existing asset.

The pre-development process will include all necessary environmental assessments as required under the California Environmental Quality Act or CEQA and the National Environmental Policy Act or NEPA. The entire proposed Pier 500 project—from pre-development, entitlement procurement, and environmental review to full build-out and operation—is expected to take approximately 10 years.

Read the full Request for Proposal here. For questions regarding this RFP and the contracting process, please contact Tanisha Herr at therr@portla.org. Proposals are due to the Port of Los Angeles by 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

Like this: Like Loading...