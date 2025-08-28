Rep. Nanette Barragán Serves Diners in Wilmington to Spotlight Rising Costs for Families

At Los Tres Conchitos, a family-owned diner tucked along Wilmington’s stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, Rep. Nanette Barragán slipped into a waitress role for an hour last week. The congresswoman, a lawyer by training, carried plates of enchiladas and bowls of caldo de res to customers at the 24-hour Mexican restaurant that has been serving the community for more than half a century.

The tableside shift was more than a novelty — it was a statement. Barragán wanted to shine a spotlight on the affordability crisis squeezing families in her district and across the country. She blasted what she calls “the Trump Tax,” tariffs, and cuts to social safety net programs that are driving up costs on food, clothing, cars, and medicine.

“Our constituents are scared and worried about the changes coming from Republicans in Washington,” Barragán said. “Parents should not have to decide between buying medicine for their child and putting food on the table.”

Alongside her critique, Barragán emphasized her support for service workers, backing legislation to abolish the subminimum wage for tipped employees and calling for livable wages, equal pay, and stronger labor rights.

