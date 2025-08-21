Random Happening: Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Comes to San Pedro in October

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the dark and mysterious world of Edgar Allan Poe. This exclusive speakeasy will transport you to a bygone era as you sip on crafted cocktails inspired by four of Poe’s most beloved stories. Led by the speakeasy’s lead mixologist and Poe historians, this immersive evening promises to be a chillingly unforgettable experience. Don’t miss your chance to bring Poe’s tales to life, one sip at a time.
Highlights
Step into the world of Edgar Allan Poe in this 4-part chilling cocktail experience
Sip on delicious themed cocktails that are paired with each story
Hear Edgar Allan Poe’s work reimagined, as told by the Poe Historians
General Info
Dates and times: select your date and time directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Location: The Grand Annex Music Hall
Age requirement: 21+ with valid ID
Accessibility: the venue is ADA compliant
Consult the FAQs of this experience here: https://tinyurl.com/Poe-Speakeasy-FAQs
Contact Support here: https://tinyurl.com/Speakeasy-Contact-support
Time: 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Oct. 2, 3 and 12, 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Oct. 4
Cost: $57.75
Details: https://tinyurl.com/Grand-Annex-Poe-Speakeasy
Venue:The Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 West 6th St., San Pedro