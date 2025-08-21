Random Happening: Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Comes to San Pedro in October

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the dark and mysterious world of Edgar Allan Poe. This exclusive speakeasy will transport you to a bygone era as you sip on crafted cocktails inspired by four of Poe’s most beloved stories. Led by the speakeasy’s lead mixologist and Poe historians, this immersive evening promises to be a chillingly unforgettable experience. Don’t miss your chance to bring Poe’s tales to life, one sip at a time.

Highlights

Step into the world of Edgar Allan Poe in this 4-part chilling cocktail experience

Sip on delicious themed cocktails that are paired with each story

Hear Edgar Allan Poe’s work reimagined, as told by the Poe Historians

General Info

Dates and times: select your date and time directly in the ticket selector

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Location: The Grand Annex Music Hall

Age requirement: 21+ with valid ID

Accessibility: the venue is ADA compliant

Consult the FAQs of this experience here: https://tinyurl.com/Poe-Speakeasy-FAQs

Contact Support here: https://tinyurl.com/Speakeasy-Contact-support

Time: 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Oct. 2, 3 and 12, 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Oct. 4

Cost: $57.75

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Grand-Annex-Poe-Speakeasy

Venue:The Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 West 6th St., San Pedro

Like this: Like Loading...