ALERT: Hahn Announces $20,000 Reward in Shooting Death of Teenager in Torrance

Hahn urges anyone with information about the June 18 shooting to contact Torrance PD

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Aug. 19 is announcing a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the June 18 death of 17-year-old Chyler Paton in the City of Torrance. Paton, who had recently graduated from Culver City High School, was shot at approximately 8:58 pm on the 23000 block of Huber Avenue. Torrance Fire Department personnel responded to the scene but Paton succumbed to his injuries.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare. Chyler had an entire life to live until someone viciously cut it short. I cannot imagine the pain that his parents and everyone who loved him are feeling, but we are committed to doing everything we can to bring his killer to justice,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Please speak up and help hold them responsible.”

“Chyler Paton was deeply loved and had his whole life ahead of him. Our Culver City community stands with his family and loved ones as they mourn this unimaginable loss. We urge anyone with information that could help bring justice for Chyler Paton to come forward,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose district includes Culver City.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Hahn’s motion to establish the reward last week. Hahn urges anyone with information to contact the Torrance Police Department Detective Division at 310-618-5570.

