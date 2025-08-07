Community Town Hall, Clearwater Tunnel

LA Sanitation District chief engineer, Sup. Janice Hahn and councilmember Tim McOsker invite members of the public to a town hall public information meeting on the Clearwater Project. The meeting will outline safety measures and monitoring systems and address questions and concerns in the wake of the partial collapse of the Clearwater Tunnel. The tunnel’s construction path follows public right-of-ways from its start in the City of Carson to its end point at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 9

Details: www.clearwater.lacsd.org

Venue: The Dalmatian American Club, 1639 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

