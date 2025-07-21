Clearwater Tunnel Collapse: Project Update and Community Meeting

On July 9, a portion of the Clearwater Tunnel, a major construction project that will traverse seven miles through council district 15, from Wilmington to White Point in San Pedro, collapsed while workers were in active construction. The failure was more than 370 feet underground, beneath Western Ave., just south of Weymouth Ave. Thankfully, all 31 workers, 27 of whom were about six miles into the tunnel, were safely evacuated. Paramedics evaluated everyone as they emerged, and none sustained visible injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and councilmember Tim McOsker were on scene and released available information that evening. The next day, Hahn and McOsker sent a joint letter to the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts asking for further information on the cause of the collapse, the proposed repair, how the rest of the tunnel will be secured, how long construction may be delayed, and whether homes or streets above the project are at any risk. The district responded with preliminary information (click here). More investigation and information will be forthcoming.

Work is now on hold pending CalOSHA’s approval of a safety plan. Only after that review will contractors re-enter the tunnel to assess the damage and surrounding structure. The timeline for resuming work is still unclear, but the Sanitation Districts have shared that they are committed to resuming work only after all safety concerns have been fully addressed.

Supervisor Hahn and councilmember McOsker will be scheduling a community town hall soon so that residents can hear directly from project leaders.

