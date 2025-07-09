Supervisors Move to Shield Immigrant Communities from Escalating Federal Enforcement

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors July 8 passed three motions introduced by Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to defend immigrant communities amid a sharp escalation in federal immigration enforcement over the last month.

The first motion, co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, directs multiple county departments to assess the effects of federal immigration operations on access to food, health, and social services. County hospitals and clinics have reported a significant rise in appointment cancellations and no-shows following the start of increased enforcement in early June. The motion calls for an expansion of telehealth services, mailed prescriptions, food delivery, and multilingual and culturally competent outreach to ensure residents know county services remain accessible regardless of immigration status.

“Families across our communities are living in fear,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “People are skipping medical appointments, avoiding public places, and staying home because they worry that seeking help might put them or their loved ones at risk. This motion is about taking steps to protect access to essential care and services for everyone, regardless of their immigration status. We cannot let fear prevent people from getting the health care or support they need.”

The board also adopted a resolution, also co-authored by Supervisor Horvath, affirming the right of immigrants to seek medical care — free from harassment, arrest or intimidation. The resolution urges hospitals and health clinics to uphold California’s legal protections for immigrants and to maintain ethical standards that safeguard patient privacy and dignity. The action comes after the federal government’s rollback of prior guidance that restricted immigration enforcement in sensitive areas such as hospitals and schools.

“No one should be afraid to take their child to the doctor, pick up groceries, or access basic services because of the threat of an ICE raid. These actions are tearing families apart, disrupting lives, and destabilizing our communities,” said Supervisor Horvath. “Los Angeles County is fighting back — standing with our immigrant communities, protecting access to health care, defending due process, and ensuring that every resident can live with dignity, safety, and belonging in the place that is their home.”

In a separate motion by Chair Pro Tem Solis, the board voted to oppose the federal government’s termination of Temporary Protected Status for nationals of Honduras and Nicaragua. The Department of Homeland Security announced on June 7 that those protections for more than 50,000 individuals nationwide, including thousands in Los Angeles County, would end within 60 days. Many of those affected have lived legally in the United States for more than 25 years. The motion directs county counsel, in consultation with the office of immigrant affairs, to file or join legal briefs in any litigation opposing the terminations.

“These are longtime residents who have passed background checks, paid taxes, raised children, and become deeply embedded in the fabric of our communities,” added Chair Pro Tem Solis. “Ending their protections abruptly is inhumane and endangers lives. Our County stands with these families, and we will not remain silent while their futures are put at risk.”

