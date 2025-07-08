Help for Angelenos to Stay Safe During First Heat Wave of Summer

National Weather Service Forecasting High Temps Through Friday; City Facilities Open For Cooling Are Available Throughout L.A.

LOS ANGELES — The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures in the Los Angeles region starting July 8, through July 11. Mayor Bass is encouraging Angelenos to stay safe, stay hydrated and utilize city cooling resources if needed as city departments prepare to respond to keep Angelenos safe.

“As we experience high temperatures this week, I urge Angelenos to stay safe, stay cool and stay hydrated,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “While peak heat is expected July 9, and July 10, city resources are available throughout L.A. all week for Angelenos to beat the heat.”

City departments will continue to monitor the forecast closely. The City of Los Angeles has hundreds of locations open for relief from the heat, including Recreation and Parks facilities and pools and local library branches. For locations and hours of operation, visit laparks.org/reccenter and lapl.org/branches. Angelenos are also encouraged to sign up for NotifyLA.org to receive heat and adverse weather alerts on their phone.

Safety Tips For Angelenos To Avoid Heat Injury

Seek shade and refuge from the hot sun if you need to be outside.

Stay hydrated and drink more water, especially if you drink coffee or soda.

Check in on and prepare your household, family, friends, pets and workplace.

Limit your exposure to direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun’s rays are strongest.

If you feel ill, tell someone immediately. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting and headache.

Symptoms of heat stroke include: High body temperature (103°F or higher) Hot, red, dry, or damp skin Fast, strong pulse Headache Dizziness Nausea Confusion Loss of consciousness (passing out)

In the event of a heat stroke: Call 911 right away – heat stroke is a medical emergency Move the person to a cooler place Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath Do not give the person anything to drink

Listen to your body and remember that those with chronic illness such as asthma, heart disease etc., are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Please take extra precautions.

Protecting Pets From Extreme Heat

In preparation for extreme heat, the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services offers these tips to keep your animals safe:

Never leave your pet alone inside a vehicle. A car can overheat even when a window has been slightly opened. Give your pet extra water. Always make sure your pet has plenty of fresh water to drink. If your pet enjoys ice cubes, add them to their water dish.

Keep pets indoors (if possible) during hot weather, but if you keep them outside, ensure they have adequate shade to escape the sun and ensure that they have plenty of fresh water nearby

Avoid walking pets during the warmest parts of the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). If you must walk your pet, avoid hot surfaces.

Avoid hot surfaces. Touch the ground first before venturing out. If the surface is too hot to touch with your hand or bare feet, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.

For more hot weather pet safety tips, visit LAAnimalServices.com

The Mayor’s Office of Public Safety continues to coordinate with the Emergency Management Department, LAFD, LAPD, Recreation and Parks, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), and other City Departments to ensure all departments are ready to respond as needed.

