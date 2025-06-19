Grocery Workers Launch Practice Pickets Ahead of Potential ULP Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES — The familiar sounds of grocery shopping –beeping scanners, rolling carts, and checkout chatter– mix with the booming chants of workers conducting practice ULP strikes this week, as workers prepare for a possible full-scale Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike at Southern California Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions grocery stores.

Workers launched picket lines on June 16 and continued practice ULP strikes, including the action June 18 at a Los Angeles Ralphs, as part of United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Local 770’s week of practice ULP strike actions.

Stores remain open during these practice ULP strikes, but workers are using the picket lines to engage with shoppers, who have been vocal about their support for the essential workers.

These actions follow last week’s overwhelming ULP strike authorization vote impacting 45,000 UFCW workers across Southern California, and come just before critical contract negotiations are scheduled to resume on June 25.

Grocery workers are escalating their fight to protest Unfair Labor Practices or ULPs by Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores across Southern California. The unfair labor practices include surveillance, threats, and interrogation of employees. These union-busting tactics are designed to interfere with workers’ efforts to achieve a fair contract.

This week’s targeted actions serve as a clear warning to Ralphs and Albertsons (the parent company of Vons and Pavilions). If the companies fail to comply with labor laws and respect their workers, ULP strikes across Southern California could be imminent.

“Ralphs and Albertsons must respect both customers and workers. Every time I do my grocery shopping, I’m grateful for the friendly, helpful service the employees provide, even though they’re stretched thin, overworked, and underpaid,” said Amardeep Gill, a regular shopper at Vons in Echo Park. “These workers deserve a fair contract, not intimidation from corporate giants who profit from their labor. When employees are treated with dignity and respect, customers get better service. It’s that simple.”

“Ralphs and Albertsons are trying to intimidate workers to discourage us from fighting for the fair contract we deserve,” said Caleb Stewart, a produce clerk at a Los Angeles Ralphs. “This practice ULP strikes show the companies that grocery workers are united for ourselves and the communities we serve on a daily basis.”

BACKGROUND

For four months, seven Southern California UFCW locals and their bargaining teams have been negotiating with Ralphs and Albertsons for a new contract that addresses several issues impacting store operations, working conditions, and customer service, including the severe staffing crisis.

The companies have dismissed workers’ proposals, falsely calling their concerns “anecdotal” rather than addressing the real problems employees have brought to light.

Shoppers also face frustrations, with Consumer Reports catching Kroger (Ralphs’ parent company), overcharging customers by 18.4%. “Bullies at the Table,” a study by the Economic Roundtable found 92% of workers witness this practice, while a customer survey conducted by UFCW Locals 770 and 324, along with LAANE shows customers report severe understaffing at Kroger and Albertsons-owned stores, leading to empty shelves, long lines, and added burdens on shoppers.

Grocery Workers Rising is 65,000 essential grocery workers across Southern California. These workers are employed at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros., Gelson’s and Super A stores. Their contracts expired on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

These 65,000 grocery workers make up the largest union grocery contract in the nation, are rising up and fighting for:

Living wages

Affordable healthcare benefits

A reliable pension

More staffing and better working conditions for a better customer experience

Details:Visit the campaign atwww.groceryworkersrising.org.

