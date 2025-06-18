The Music Center and Gloria Molina Grand Park Announce Significant Updates to Two of Downtown LA’s Most Popular Summer Events Including ‘Summer Block Party’ and ‘Dance DTLA’

LOS ANGLES — In light of recent events affecting a portion of Downtown L.A. and the ongoing circumstances impacting the region, The Music Center and Gloria Molina Grand Park June 17 announced changes to two major free summer events:

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Summer Block Party, initially scheduled for the Fourth of July, has been postponed to later in the summer; and

The Friday, June 20, iteration of The Music Center’s Dance DTLA outdoor dance party series, will move to The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, in BP Hall and The Blue Ribbon Garden, from its original outdoor location on Jerry Moss Plaza, and the time for the event is changing to 5 to 10 p.m.

“Gloria Molina Grand Park opened more than a decade ago to become not only the park for everyone, but also as a place where community and connection are celebrated. We are disappointed to postpone what would have been the largest free Fourth of July celebration on the West Coast; yet, the safety of our guests, artists, staff and volunteers will always be our number one priority,” said Gloria Molina Grand Park Director Robert Gonzalez. “Our plan for this event was more than celebrating a date on the calendar—we are celebrating community. When Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Summer Block Party takes place sometime later this season, it will, without a doubt, help renew the spirit and reinforce the resilience of Los Angeles. We look forward to welcoming All Angelenos to this wonderful event in the ‘park for everyone.’”

“Angelenos love The Music Center’s Dance DTLA! Dance and dancing have the unique ability to raise our spirits and bring us together as a community. That’s why it was important for us to move forward, safely, with the June 20th event,” said Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president of TMC Arts, the programming arm of The Music Center. “We held a similar dance party inside Walt Disney Concert Hall this past March to great success, and we look forward to welcoming Dance DTLA fans back for the start of our summer season. As it has been for more than two decades, no prior dancing experience is required to participate in Dance DTLA so come join us for another energetic evening on the dance floor!”

Details: For the latest updates, follow on social media @musiccenterla @grandparkla.

