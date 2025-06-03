California Launches Mobile Air Monitoring to Shield Underserved Communities from Pollution

SACRAMENTO — While the Trump administration rolls back pollution protections across the country, California, June 3, launched its Statewide Mobile Monitoring Initiative or SMMI, a first-of-its-kind program delivering hyper-local air pollution data to guide air quality improvement efforts in California.

Starting in June, the pilot project will deploy mobile air monitoring equipment to 64 communities throughout the state, with a particular focus on communities that have long faced environmental disparities. The project spearheaded by the California Air Resources Board or CARB will use sensor-equipped vehicles from Aclima and mobile laboratories operated by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Riverside and Aerodyne to collect and analyze data on local pollution levels.



The initiative is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide effort that puts billions of Cap-and-Invest dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities



More than 60% of the mobile monitoring will serve priority populations, including low-income communities and communities facing disproportionate pollution burdens. The 64 communities were consistently nominated for focused action under the Community Air Protection Program, underscoring the state’s commitment to protecting the health of Californians in areas most burdened by air pollution.



Monitoring will take place in the 64 communities over the next year. The project is expected to end in June 2026, when the collected data will become publicly available. Final results will be shared with the 64 communities, the general public, and the board. CARB, local air districts, stakeholders, and community stakeholders will use the data to help guide efforts to address existing and emerging pollution concerns. The data is also expected to inform future regulatory programs, academic research, and applications for grants such as the Community Air Grants Program.



The program is guided by a community engagement framework. More than 40 community-based organizations across California have partnered with CARB to identify local air quality concerns and ensure community voices shape monitoring efforts from the ground up.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Priority-populations

