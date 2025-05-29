“Rep. Barragán Defends SNAP: Calls Out Hunger Crisis, Fights Deepest Cuts Yet

CALIFORNIA — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) May 29 visited Mother’s Nutritional Center or MNC in Paramount to highlight the need for SNAP food assistance benefits as House Republicans and Donald Trump push the largest proposed cuts to SNAP in U.S. history. She pointed out that House Republicans voted to cut billions in food assistance for millions of Americans just last week, as they raced to pass Donald Trump’s billionaires’ tax cut bill. These cuts would be devastating for children, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities who receive this assistance.

The Congresswoman was joined by the mayor of Paramount, Peggy Lemons, the senior outreach manager of MNC, and a SNAP recipient who talked about the food assistance she has received from Mother’s and how it has helped to put nutritious food on the table for her family.

“No one in this country should go hungry,” said Rep. Barragán. “Yet House Republicans want to force millions of Americans to go without enough food on their table — our families, children, seniors, people with disabilities, and even our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. Republicans passed cuts to SNAP and food assistance in the dark of night to hide their actions from the American people and to give tax breaks to billionaires. Today, in broad daylight, we wanted to let the hardworking people of LA County know what they did and why these programs are so vitally important to so many. House Democrats will continue our fight to protect SNAP benefits and work so that families and individuals in our communities and throughout the country don’t go hungry.”

Details: Find a recording of the event, HERE.

