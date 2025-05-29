ALERT: Proposed Oil and Gas Drilling Ordinance, Public Comment

Following the recent court ruling and the city council’s action to rescind the citywide Oil and Gas Drilling Ordinance No. 187,709 (adopted in 2022, Council File No. 17-0447-S2), Los Angeles City Planning invites you to attend a stakeholder meeting to discuss the reinstatement of oil and gas drilling policies for the City of Los Angeles, informed by Assembly Bill (AB) 3233.

The city is moving forward to reinstate an ordinance that continues to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing operations citywide. The work program that city planning will present at this meeting will cover the reinstatement ordinance and key policy objectives that were established by Ordinance No. 187,709.

This initial meeting is the first of two stakeholder meetings that will take place as an opportunity to understand the proposed work program, ask questions, and provide your valuable feedback as we progress through the legislative process, which will also include a public comment period and environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act.

We encourage your participation in this important first step to share your input.

First Stakeholder Meeting for Oil and Gas Drilling Ordinance

Time: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.June 3,

Details: Register

Enter Webinar ID: 896 9610 0579 and Webinar Passcode: 161331

