FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force Update to Investigation of 5/17 Palm Springs Vehicle Explosion

On May 17 at 10:49 a.m., a vehicle exploded in the city of Palm Springs in front of the American Reproductive Centers or ARC located on North Indian Canyon Drive. The ARC is a fertility clinic offering fertility services and does not perform abortions. Several buildings in the vicinity of the explosion were damaged.

Immediately following the attack, FBI agents responded, and the FBI’s evidence response team and FBI special agent bomb technicians were deployed to process the evidence and the post-blast scene.

The blast caused one fatality near or in the vehicle and four others nearby were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. DNA testing of the decedent’s remains found at the scene returned a positive match to Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, California, the individual suspected of causing the explosion.

Due to the speed and professionalism of the Palm Springs Fire Department, the Palm Springs Police Department and FBI Special Agent Bomb Technicians, the power in the ARC building was restored quickly and no embryos were lost as a result of the attack.

Due to the ongoing investigation, specific details regarding the makeup of the explosive have not been disclosed; however, investigation to date has revealed that Bartkus had access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products which could be combined to create a home-made explosive device.

Evidence indicates the explosion targeting the ARC was premeditated and that the attack was an intentional act of terrorism.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force or JTTF investigation indicates that Bartkus had ideations of attacking clinics in the past and had anti-natalist beliefs; that is, that it is morally wrong or unjustifiable to have children. Anti-natalists base their views on a variety of concerns including human suffering, consent, overpopulation and the environment. The JTTF continues to investigate multiple online posts and audio recordings posted by Bartkus where he had expressed these views.

A weapon and ammunition were found near the wreckage of the vehicle. A tripod and a cell phone equipped with a camera were also found near the scene, suggesting Bartkus attempted to livestream the attack. Investigators are working to determine whether the suspected livestream was successful but, to date, have found no evidence to confirm this.

The vehicle that exploded was a silver 2010 Ford Fusion sedan, license plate number 8HWS848. Evidence shows Bartkus left his place of residence in Twentynine Palms at approximately 6 a.m. and was in the Palm Springs vicinity for several hours prior to the bombing.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about this explosion or the planning of this attack to contact the FBI at 1 800 CALL-FBI or provide information online at tips.fbi.gov.

A digital tipline has been established at fbi.gov/palmspringsvehicleexplosion. Anyone with images or video of Mr. Bartkus or the Ford Fusion he was driving in the hours prior to the bombing, is urged to upload them at this link.

The FBI is continuing to work with the Palm Springs Police Department and the Palm Springs Fire Department, and the JTTF investigation is ongoing. Several agencies have provided assistance since the initial response to the explosion, including the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, the Cathedral City Police Department, the Riverside and San Bernardino Sheriff’s Departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the United States Attorney’s Office – Central District CA.

