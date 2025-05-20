Grocery Giants Face Backlash as 63% of Shoppers Report Major Staffing Shortages at Ralphs, Vons

LOS ANGELES — United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Local unions 770 and 324 along with Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy or LAANE are releasing the results of a new survey that exposes the dire impacts of understaffing on customers who shop at Southern California grocery stores.

Over 1,100 shoppers of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros. and Gelson’s responded to the survey, which was conducted in person and online throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

Customers overwhelmingly reported being frustrated with understaffed stores, and long waits at checkout registers and department counters. A significant number also reported encountering out-of-stock products, being forced to bag their own groceries, and scan their own items at the self-checkout.

Key Survey Findings:

63% of shoppers say there was not enough staff to keep the store clean and safe and provide them with an adequate level of customer service. But for shoppers at Albertsons-owned stores, it was 67% – a rate of 7% higher than total shoppers. 27% of shoppers say they waited more than 20 minutes to check out. Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions customers reported waiting more than 20 minutes in lines at a rate 30% higher than the overall customer average. 46% of shoppers say they were forced to use the self-checkout. That number increases to 51% for Ralphs shoppers. 34% of shoppers say they were not able to get all the products they were looking for.

These results are further amplified by recent independent reports exposing the stark contrast between grocery chains’ profit and their understaffed stores. The Economic Roundtable’s “Bullies at the Table” found that 87% of grocery store workers experience chronic understaffing, leading to lost sales and unstocked shelves, while 92% have witnessed price gouging. A separate investigation by Consumer Reports, The Guardian, and the Food & Environment Reporting Network caught Kroger overcharging shoppers by an average of $1.70 per item (18.4%) due to expired sale labels, another effect of understaffing.

The UFCW 770, UFCW 324, and LAANE customer survey launched on April 30, 2025. It remains open, and is being conducted both in person and online through longlinesshortstaff.org.

Quotes from some respondents about their shopping experience:

“The lines are so long I get pushed or shoved while trying to check out, the shelves are always bare and there is no product.” – Vons shopper in San Pedro

“I am tired of the self-checkouts. This is getting super frustrating. I do not work for Ralphs. Therefore, stop asking me to bag my own groceries. That is Ralphs’ responsibility to ensure it has adequate staff to do so.” – Ralphs shopper in Los Angeles

“I had to stay in line for 30 mins at 11:30pm. Missed my friend’s birthday for whom we were planning a surprise. The self-checkout lanes were also insanely packed, and only two lanes were open with people tending. Please help out!” – Ralphs shopper in Los Angeles

“I hate self-checkout and there’s never enough check-stands open. I don’t get paid to ring up my items and they expect me to know my own vegetable codes.” – Vons shopper in Glendale

“Long lines and no help around to bag your groceries. No staff to guide you where the product is.”– Gelson’s shopper in Silver Lake

“I could die in an aisle and no one will find me as they have no staff working. It’s not the employees’ fault, these are very hard-working people, always willing to help, but they’re doing so much that there’s nobody at the checkout lines, nobody at the deli. We have waited 10 minutes plus for somebody at the deli only to be told, ‘I’m sorry, they’re calling me upfront to get carts.’” – Vons shopper in Oak Park

“When the staff is there the customer service is great, but when I shop and there’s no staff I feel like I’m not valued by the company.”– Ralphs shopper in Los Angeles

“The reason why I stopped shopping at Ralphs is because there is not enough staff to help you so I just go elsewhere.” – Ralphs shopper in Los Angeles

“Stater Bros. has been my store of choice for my family for years. However as of late, my shopping experience has not been the same, staffing isn’t what it once was. Bagging my own groceries and lack of items on shelves have been a noticeable difference.” – Stater Bros. shopper in Long Beach

“Always understaffed, always has long lines to check out. Shelves poorly stocked with products. I keep buying packaged lettuce and it’s wilted which says to me, as a chef, that it sat out on delivery and wasn’t immediately stocked.”– Vons shopper in Santa Barbara

“I stopped shopping at Albertsons when it became apparent that they were willing to put far more effort into appeasing executives than improving the customer experience. Frontline employees actually matter to customers and we’re sick of seeing them mistreated and under-appreciated.” – Albertsons Shopper in Downey.

Like this: Like Loading...