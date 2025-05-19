Annual Grant Opportunities Now Open at Arts Council for Long Beach

The Arts Council for Long Beach or ArtsLB announces this year’s annual grant opportunities. These grants are designed to support artists, arts organizations, and cultural projects that enhance the vibrancy of the community. Whether you’re an individual artist, a local arts organization, or an emerging creative leader, there’s a funding opportunity for you.

Three Grant Programs Available:

Supports exemplary artistic, cultural and arts educational projects in Long Beach. This grant aims to encourage innovative and diverse programming, support arts and cultural projects that address community needs, and assist local organizations with a track record of effective arts programming. Funding: $1,000 – $5,000 (based on available funds and merit of proposals)

Provides unrestricted funding for arts and cultural organizations with an annual budget of $250,000 or more. Organizations must focus on presenting, collecting, or commissioning exemplary works of art, performances, or exhibitions for public benefit. Note: Measure B Grantees are no longer eligible for this program. New applicants must schedule a consultation with the grants department between now and June 6. Contact grants@artslb.org to book an appointment.

This grant honors living Long Beach-based artists who have demonstrated excellence and impact in their field(s). Eligible disciplines include: Visual, Performing; Audio, Literary; Media; and Culinary Arts; Folk; Traditional; Multidisciplinary; and Interdisciplinary Arts. Awards are based on artistic merit and professional achievement.

Grant Assistance Workshops Join the free virtual workshop to help you navigate the application process: May 20 (Zoom Workshops) – covering community project and professional artist grants. Operating grants require one-on-one consultations instead of a workshop. RSVP: https://artslb.org/programs/grants/grant-assistance/Apply now. Applications close June 13 at 5 p.m.

Details: Applications are open now – visit https://artslb.org/programs/grants/ to learn more and submit your application.

