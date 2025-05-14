LA Expands Resources for Justice-Involved Youth, Announces Policy Shift in Workforce Retention

LA County Department of Youth Development Announces New Resources for Justice-Involved Youth

LOS ANGELES — Aiming to reduce recidivism and ensure the long-term success of justice-involved youth, the Los Angeles County Department of Youth Development or DYD May 13 joined with youth service providers and LA County partner agencies to launch Reentry Action for Youth or RAY, a comprehensive reintegration program.

To facilitate successful reintegration and transition back to homes and communities, RAY will connect an initial cohort of 320 youth with 32 mentors. The program also offers significant financial support: $200 monthly for participation and up to $6,000+ yearly for expenses such as rent assistance, transportation and tuition. RAY spans five districts across LA County with an estimated program length of one year per participant.

To ensure ample access to RAY, the Department of Probation is working with DYD to facilitate direct referrals of youth to the 18 providers. The program, serving youth aged 12-25, extends vital services to pre- and post-disposition individuals who may have previously lacked access to some services.

Details: dyd.lacounty.gov/reentry.

McOsker Policy Update

LOS ANGELES —With the difficult economic outlook, it is more important than ever to explore every opportunity to retain skilled city employees, avoid layoffs, and preserve essential services amid ongoing fiscal challenges of the upcoming 2025-26 Budget.

On May 13, councilmember Tim McOsker introduced a motion directing the city administrative officer and the personnel department to report weekly on creating a standardized process that allows for the transfer, reassignment, or swapping of positions for employees at risk of layoff – creating opportunities for workers to go into existing, vacant, funded positions across all city departments—particularly where qualifications and civil service classifications align. McOsker said these weekly meetings, expected to be in the personnel committee, will help minimize service disruptions and support long-term recruitment, employee retention, and workforce development.

