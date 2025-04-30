Senate Committee Advances Gonzalez’s Bill to Shield Schools from Immigration Enforcement

SACRAMENTO — Amidst increasing attacks on our immigrant communities, Majority Leader Gonzalez’s (D-Long Beach) Senate Bill 48, which is a California Latino Legislative Caucus priority bill, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on an 11-1 vote.

Earlier this month, immigration enforcement officials sought and were denied access to two elementary schools in Los Angeles County. The targeting of minors on school property for immigration enforcement actions raises numerous concerns and the resulting chilling effect is substantial.

“Immigration officials showing up at our schools to target young children and intimidate families is shameless and unjustifiable,” said Majority Leader Gonzalez, “Schools should be places where all students, regardless of their immigration status or the status of their families, have a safe learning environment. Senate Bill 48 will codify the protections we need to keep immigrant students and families safe in California schools.”

Senate Bill (SB) 48 would restrict local educational agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement officers at school sites, unless presented with a judicial warrant, providing additional protections for students and families to attend school safely.

“Every child in this country and in our state has a legal right to attend school and to learn, regardless of their immigration status,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “We must have the courage and moral fortitude to protect the most vulnerable among us, and to ensure that every single child growing up in California is safe and can focus on learning and growing while at school.”

SB 48 is a direct response to federal immigration threats that seek to deprive students of their constitutional right to an education. Not only does SB 48 protect immigrant students and families, it provides clear guidance to educators who are being forced to interact with immigration enforcement officials on campuses and respond to the harmful impacts these unprecedented deportation threats have on students and their learning.

More support for SB 48 from educators:

“As educators, we work hard to build a sense of safety in our schools because we know students can’t do their best learning when they fear for their own personal wellbeing,” said Jeffery Freitas, President of CFT—A Union of Educators and Classified Professionals, AFT, AFT-CIO. “SB 48 will ensure that students, regardless of their backgrounds, are safe at school and able to access the quality education they deserve.”

“SB 48 is more than legislation, it’s a declaration that every student deserves to be seen, valued, and protected in their educational journey,” said Dr. Alma Castro, President of the Los Angeles County School Trustees Association and Board Member of Lynwood Unified School District. “By affirming student safety, security and dignity in our schools, we are shaping a future where all children can thrive without fear and with a sense of full belonging, regardless of immigrant status.”

SB 48 will now move on to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

