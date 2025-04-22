Barragán Amplifies Call for Climate Justice and Chemical Safety on Earth Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In recognition of Earth Day, April 22, Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) introduced and reintroduced a package of environmental justice legislation bills that aim to protect communities from pollution, prevent chemical disasters, and invest directly in frontline communities battling climate change.

“Earth Day is an annual reminder that we have an obligation to protect our environment and keep our planet clean and safe for everyone — especially for the communities who face the greatest pollution risks every day,” said Rep. Barragán. “We must take bold action to ensure safe air, clean water, and healthy neighborhoods for all families, not just the wealthy and well-connected. As we face the growing threats of climate change, toxic pollution, and environmental injustice, we cannot allow corporate polluters or a rogue EPA to endanger our communities.”

Rep. Barragán introduced the following bills:

The Chemical Disaster Prevention Act (new)

This bill prevents the Trump Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from rolling back life-saving safeguards that protect workers, first-responders, and nearby communities from chemical plant disasters. The bill ensures stronger oversight of nearly 12,000 chemical facilities nationwide and safeguards frontline communities from toxic accidents. EPA recently announced its plans to reconsider its Risk Management Plan Rule, which Rep. Barragán fought for last year. EPA’s Risk Management program regulates chemical facilities, which include the Wilmington and Carson refineries in the district, and Rancho LPG.

The Clean Water Justice Act (reintroduced)

This legislation updates outdated Clean Water Act penalties to hold polluters accountable when they knowingly discharge illegal pollutants into sewer systems or water treatment facilities. It increases minimum and maximum fines and adjusts penalties for inflation, sending a strong signal that polluting our waterways is unacceptable. Rep. Barragán first introduced the bill in the 118 th Congress in response to blatant illegal dumping by the Carson oil refinery into the Los Angeles County sewer system.

The Climate Justice Grants Act (reintroduced)

This bill creates a $1 billion per year grant program at the EPA to directly fund community-driven climate projects in low-income communities and communities of color harmed by pollution. Projects may include clean energy, weatherization, electric vehicle infrastructure, and climate-resilient upgrades. In the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Rep. Barragán successfully fought to include $3 billion in funds for environmental justice communities, some of which the Trump Administration tried to cancel. The federal court for the District of Rhode Island recently ordered five federal agencies, including the EPA, to unfreeze IRA and infrastructure funding that had been awarded to nonprofits.

