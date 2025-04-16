Murder Investigation, Long Beach

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of male adult that occurred on April 12 in the 1900 block of 45th Street.

On April 12, about 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of 45th Street regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until they were relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who ultimately determined the victim to be deceased.



Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The victim has been identified as Travis Lee Robinson Sr., a 56-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477;www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

