Explore the New Dashboard: Stay Informed on Environmental and Health Impacts from January Wildfires

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched an interactive online dashboard that provides the public with access to environmental and health monitoring data collected in response to the January 2025 wildfires. Developed in collaboration with regional and state partners, the dashboard includes data results and analysis from multiple agencies to support a coordinated and transparent post-fire response.

This dashboard offers a visual overview of monitoring locations across Los Angeles County, including areas where assessments are being conducted for air, surface, water and human health impacts.

While the map showcases key monitoring sites, it does not yet represent all locations, including paths from mobile monitoring units. Additional monitoring sites will be added as new data becomes available.

Monitoring efforts are grouped into four primary focus areas:

Air: Evaluation of indoor and outdoor air quality to detect pollutants that may affect respiratory health.

Surface: Testing for contaminants on indoor surfaces, soil, coastal sand, and wildfire debris like ash and soot to assess exposure risks.

Water: Sampling of coastal waters, freshwater sources, and pools to monitor for wildfire-related contamination.

Human Health: Voluntary blood lead testing to determine potential exposure, particularly for children and other vulnerable populations.

This dashboard is part of Los Angeles County’s commitment to transparency, public engagement, and community well-being. By making this information accessible, the Department of Public Health aims to empower residents with timely, science-based insights into the potential environmental and health impacts of the recent wildfires.

The data collected and shared through this platform will continue to inform recovery efforts, guide public health recommendations, and support long-term response efforts across impacted communities.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Post-fire-assessment

