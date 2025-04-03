International Bird Rescue Battles Dual Wildlife Crises in SoCal

If it didn’t already have its hands full, International Bird Rescue or IBR is facing two simultaneous wildlife crises, Demoic acid or DA poisoning and displaced chicks.

Of the former, the Marine Mammal Center in San Pedro diagnosed the first case of domoic acid toxicosis in marine mammals in 1998. This condition is caused by harmful algal blooms, or “red tides.” This neurotoxin accumulates in small fish, like sardines and anchovies, which are then eaten by marine mammals like sea lions and seabirds in large quantities.

Veterinarian and research director at IBR Dr. Rebecca Duerr told Random Lengths News that historically DA poisoning does not hit birds and animals at the same time. However, this year, that is the case. She explained for instance, pelicans and sea lions eat the same fish. She noted the Los Angeles Beach and Harbor Department in March found 40 dead pelicans. This eco-bloom is affecting the entire Southern California bight, the stretch of curved coastline that runs between Santa Barb ara and San Diego.

Dr. Duerr said this is concerning because chicks, who typically arrive in May/June, are just starting to fledge on the very young side — meaning if the parents don’t return (because they have been hit with DA, or other issues) the babies leave the nest to survive. The other issue IBR is seeing with fledglings is, their beaks aren’t fully grown yet.

Regarding the simultaneity of DA toxicity in sea mammals and birds, the doctor said the algae blooms are randomly distributed in the ocean and various levels of concentrated toxins are distributed throughout the blooms affecting all sea life.

Domoic acid attacks the brain and the heart causing seizures and heart failure. If left untreated, it usually causes permanent brain damage.

The folks at IBR are working tirelessly to stabilize and treat seabirds affected by DA poisoning. They are often able to help flush the toxin from animal’s systems by giving them fluids, provided they receive care before significant damage occurs. The sooner a bird gets help, the greater its chance of survival.

IBR needs help. As of March 28, IBR received more than 50 affected birds, including brown pelicans, Western grebes, and red-throated loons. Birds are showing up at beaches in crisis – disoriented, experiencing tremors and seizures, which can resemble those caused by bird flu. In response, IBR is testing the rescued birds for both DA and bird flu. The staff is working with extreme caution to safeguard both people and animals during this outbreak.

Although some birds will not survive the toxicity, other birds affected by DA recover from the problem with expert care. In 2017 when Los Angeles and Ventura Counties had a similar stranding event, approximately half of the birds made it to release.

You can help give these birds a fighting chance. Your support provides critical medications, personal protective equipment, and other essential supplies needed to care for sick and injured birds. Right now, IBR donations are not enough to even cover the overtime of its staff amid these double wildlife crises.

If you see a bird in distress, call IBR’s bird helpline or your local animal control immediately: 866-SOS-BIRD or 866-767-2473. Your quick action can make all the difference.

Details: https://www.birdrescue.org/

