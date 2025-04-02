County Explores Registry to Improve Emergency Evacuations for People with Disabilities

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have ordered county departments to explore creating a registry to aid in evacuating people with disabilities and older adults with mobility issues during an emergency. Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger—who represents Altadena—brought the motion forward in the wake of the Eaton and Palisades wildfires in January, during which people with disabilities and older adults faced particular difficulties in safely evacuating.

“When the next disaster hits, we need to be better prepared to evacuate people who cannot evacuate themselves,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who authored the motion “In an emergency, our first responders should know who our most vulnerable residents are, where they are, and how to reach them when minutes matter and lives are on the line.”

The board approved a motion yesterday directing the LA County Department of Aging and Disabilities in collaboration with the CEO, the Office of Emergency Management, the LA County Fire Chief, and the Sheriff to conduct an unbiased study on a potential registry that could help emergency responders locate and assist older adults and people with disabilities in future emergency evacuation and response efforts. The study will include engaging stakeholders to better understand the needs of older adults and people with mobility challenges, medical conditions, or cognitive impairments during an emergency as well as assessing any legal, technological and privacy concerns.

The Department of Aging and Disabilities will report back to the board in 120 days with the results of their assessment and options for a registry or other potential solutions, including recommendations for a proactive emergency notification program and improved data-sharing protocols across relevant agencies to help identify and support individuals who may need evacuation assistance during emergencies.

