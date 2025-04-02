California Plan Will Create High-Paying, Fulfilling Careers for More Californians, College Degree or Not

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom April 2 unveiled the master plan for career education to strengthen career pathways, prioritize hands-on learning and real-life skills, and advance educational access and affordability. In a meeting at Modesto Junior College, Gov. Newsom received the master plan, which provides a framework to respond to the complex challenges facing California’s labor market and education landscape and prepare all learners for the ever-changing workforce.

The plan, supported by proposed budget investments, will make it easier for Californians to receive college credit for their real-world experience — including veterans.

With input from agencies and community members, two central themes emerged to guide the creation of the master plan: enhance coordination and address structural barriers that make it difficult for Californians to navigate education, workforce training, and public benefit systems. By designing systems so they are accessible to all learners regardless of their varied needs and circumstances, California can simultaneously expand access for a wide variety of learners and free up resources to provide more customized support for specific populations. The Governor’s January Budget includes several proposals that stem from the master plan.

Career Passports and Credit for Prior Learning

To help Californians better showcase their skills, the state will launch career passports – a digital tool that combines academic records with verified experience from work, military service, training programs, and more. This skills-based record will help shift hiring away from degree-only requirements and open up more good jobs for workers of all backgrounds.



The plan also invests in expanding credit for prior learning or CPL, allowing veterans and working Californians to turn real-world experience into college credit. This statewide push is expected to benefit 250,000 people — including 30,000 veterans — and generate billions in long-term economic gains by speeding up time to degree and cutting costs.



To make career pathways more effective, the master plan calls for a new statewide collaborative to align education, training, and hiring needs. This body will help track labor market trends, reduce duplication, and build smarter workforce strategies.



Locally, the plan supports stronger regional partnerships — expanding paid internships, streamlining funding, and engaging employers to identify in-demand skills. The goal: create seamless, real-world pathways from the classroom to the job site.



Details: HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...