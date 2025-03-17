RPV Land Movement Community Update

RPV City Council Meeting

On March 18, Rancho Palos Verdes city council will receive an update on the landslide emergency, the latest land movement data, and the city’s remediation efforts.

The council will also consider allocating an additional $710,000 needed for repairs to the Abalone Cove Sanitary Sewer System, which serves the Portuguese Bend community association neighborhood. The city anticipated spending up to $3 million for repairs this fiscal year, but due to damage from ongoing land movement, another $710,000 is needed through the end of June 2025. Without this funding, certain parts of the system would need to be closed to prevent sewer spills, and additional homes would be red-tagged until they could use the sewer system again.

Finally, the council will consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately two-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the City website.

Meeting Info

Time: 7 p.m., March 18

Details: Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38. To participate in public comment during the meeting, fill out a speaker slip if you are attending in person, or complete a form online at rpvca.gov/participate to participate virtually or leave a pre-recorded voice message. Email your comments on this topic to cc@rpvca.gov

Venue: Zoom and at Hesse Park in McTaggart Hall.29301 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...