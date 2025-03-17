Rep. Barragán to Host Community Conversation on Trump Impacts

SAN PEDRO – Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44) will host a community conversation for constituents to hear what’s happening in Washington and why the Trump Administration’s policies and cuts to government services are harmful.

In attendance with Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44), will be LAUSD School Board Member Tanya Ortiz-Franklin, community health pediatrician Dr. Ilan Shapiro, neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County CEO Lori Gay and an additional guest impacted by Trump and DOGE Actions.

Time: 6:30 p.m., March 18

Venue: Dalmatian-American Club, 1639 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

