



All people in the United States, regardless of immigration status, have certain rights and protections under the U.S. Constitution. The ‘Know Your Rights Red Cards’ were created to help people assert their rights and defend themselves against constitutional violations. Knowing and asserting rights can make a huge difference in many situations, such as when ICE agents go to a home. Red cards provide critical information on how to assert these rights, along with an explanation to ICE agents that the individual is indeed asserting their rights.

The editors at Random Lengths News are concerned about the safety of the Harbor community. With that in mind, we’re sharing information with you about ‘Know Your Rights Red Cards’ and we encourage you to spread the word.

The Harbor Area is home to many immigrants. As news of ICE raids throughout LA has been circulating, those who could be affected should know their rights.

RLN aims to inform and empower you by providing you with vital information on issues that affect us all.

You can visit our office to get Red Cards for yourself and your family and friends.

From the editors at Random Lengths News, independent and free!

#RLNResist

This Information is NOT intended as legal advice.

