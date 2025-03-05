DA Hochman Announces Grand Theft and Conspiracy Charges Employees of CSU, Long Beach

LONG BEACH — District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman March 3 announced that one current and one former employee of the California State University, Long Beach or CSULB Athletics Department have been charged with stealing approximately $36,560 from the university through fraudulent time sheets certifying hundreds of hours of nonexistent work between January and December 2022.

“I am appalled at the brazen acts of criminality allegedly committed by employees of California State University, Long Beach, an institution that depends on public funding and public trust,” District Attorney Hochman said. “Stealing from California’s venerated public university system steals from taxpayers and the thousands of students who rely on the university for affordable tuition and educational and career opportunities. Our office’s Public Integrity Division will ensure that those who steal from public institutions are held accountable.”

Oscar Perez Almanza (DOB 12/4/85) and Hender Noe Maxwell (DOB 9/25/86) are each charged in case 25CJCF01062 with one felony count of conspiracy to commit grand theft and one felony count of grand theft. It is further alleged the offenses indicate planning, sophistication, and professionalism; and involved an attempted and actual taking and damage of great monetary value.

From January to December 2022, Almanza worked as a field supervisor and Maxwell was a former grounds worker in CSULB’s Athletics Department. After Maxwell left CSULB’s employment, he allegedly submitted timesheets falsely certifying hundreds of hours worked, which Almanza allegedly approved despite knowing Maxwell no longer worked for the Athletics Department. Once CSULB paid Maxwell, Maxwell allegedly split the money with Almanza. In total, Almanza and Maxwell allegedly stole $36,560 from the university.

The defendants pled not guilty at arraignment March 3. The court released the defendants on their own recognizance with the condition that they relinquish their passports. The next court date is April 14 at the Central Arraignment Courthouse, Dept. 83, for preliminary hearing setting.

If convicted as charged, the defendants face three years in county jail.

The case was investigated by the CSULB Police Department and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Robert Zoumberakis of LADA’s Public Integrity Division.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...