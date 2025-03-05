Get Free Tax Help. Sign Up for Prep Events in the 65th Assembly District

Assemblymember Mike Gipson invites those who have not filed taxes for the past year to join for a tax prep event in March. Both events coming up are free, but appointments are required. For more information, call the assemblymember’s district office at 310-324-6408.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 8

Venue: Community Resource Center of Long Beach, 5599 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach



Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 22

Venue: Community Resource Center of Wilmington, 911 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington

Assemblymember Gipson’s staff will be available to take your RSVP by phone between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

To be eligible for this free service, you must meet the following criteria: earn $64,000 or less annually. Additionally, you must also meet the following document requirements:

These appointments are available for individuals earning $64,000 or less annually.

For married couples filing jointly and wishing to file electronically, both spouses must be present to sign the necessary forms.

Both spouses must be present when filing jointly.

A government-issued photo ID is required for both individuals, including for the spouse.

Expired IDs will not be accepted.

Important: Please review the information below before your visit. Don’t forget to bring your documents:

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you/your spouse/dependents

An ITIN assignment letter may be substituted if you do not have a Social Security Number

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements (Form 1099)

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

Last year’s federal and state tax returns, if available

A blank check or other proof of bank account routing and account numbers

Total paid for daycare provider and provider’s tax identifying number

Forms 1095-A, 1095-B, and 1095-C, health coverage statements

Copies of income transcripts from the IRS and state, if applicable

Spots are still available, so register today. Tax filing help in 45-minute timeslots are available while space lasts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...