Murder Investigation – Long Beach Blvd

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on Feb. 16, 2025 in the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

About 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and evidence that a shooting occurred. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were notified that two male adult victims with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital. Officers determined the victims were from the shooting incident on Long Beach Boulevard.

One of the victims, identified as Edgar Ortiz-Escamilla, a 32-year-old resident of Long Beach, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second victim was listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives believe the incident to be gang related, however, the motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org

