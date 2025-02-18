LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person, Jack Everett Wright, Carson

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons detail is asking for the public’s help locating missing person, Jack Everett Wright. He is a 53-years-old male White, who was last seen at 11 a.m., Feb. 12, on the intersection of E. 189th Street and Avalon blvd in the city of Carson.

Jack is 5’10”, 186lbs with brown eyes, beard and is bald. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Mr. Wright’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s missing persons detail at 323-890-5500 or anonymously at 800-222-8477 http://lacrimestoppers.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...