CD15 Briefs: Policy Update Citizen Idling Complaint Program Motion

LOS ANGELES — On Feb. 7, Councilmember Tim McOsker introduced a motion to explore implementing a citizen idling complaint program in Los Angeles, modeled after New York City’s successful initiative. The State of the Air 2024 report ranked Los Angeles as the sixth most polluted metropolitan area in the U.S. due to annual particle pollution, much of which comes from idling gasoline and diesel vehicles. This pollution disproportionately impacts low-income communities and communities of color, with Wilmington — next to the Port of Los Angeles — experiencing particularly high concentrations. New York’s program allows residents to report idling commercial vehicles and receive a portion of the fines, reducing pollution while engaging the public in enforcement efforts. A similar approach in Los Angeles could help mitigate air pollution, improve health outcomes, and empower residents to play an active role in cleaner air initiatives. This motion looks to assess the feasibility of a program such as this either citywide or in targeted areas.

