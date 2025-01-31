Subcontracted Workers Left Out of Wage Hike, Union Pushes for Boycott

By Daniel Rivera, Labor Reporter

On Thurs, Jan. 30, advocates and workers from UniteHere!Local11 held a press conference in front of the Long Beach Convention Center, urging hosts and community members to Boycott the Convention Center and seek out alternative venues until the union can secure a contract that includes raises for subcontracted workers.

“The workers here have made the brave decision of calling for a boycott of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center and we hope everyone in the community will this call and honor the boycott,” Community Organizing Director For Clergy and Laity for United For Economic Justice Pastor Bridie Robert said during the press conference.

In a recent decision by the Long Beach City Council, they moved to increase the wages of the workers at the Long Beach Convention Center and Airport under the recent Measure RW, however, subcontracted workers were excluded from the wage increase. Often these workers are called in to fill the gaps when the convention center expects large numbers of people and work limited hours compared to their full-time counterparts.

“I make $16.50, which is minimum wage and that’s not anywhere close to what I need to pay my bills… I really want to know that I can have the security of an increased wage, I’ve had no increase in the last 5 and a half years and that sucks,” Kendra Baron, a bartender at the Long Beach Convention Center said during the press conference. She also explained how what she is being paid is barely enough to keep up with the various costs of living. Recently her lease changed to monthly and her rent went up by $250, and now she has had to take on roommates to meet those rising costs-of-living.

Recently the union held a vote with 85% voting to strike, with negotiations ongoing since September of last year. Recently they also filed an unfair labor charge with the National Labor of Relation Board alleging surveillance and calling the police on protestors picketing the State of the Port address.

“The Convention Center is experiencing record high attendance and its operator, ASM Global is set to take even more responsibilities as they become the operator of the Long Beach Bowl,” the Campaign Director of Long Beach for a Just Economy said during the conference.

Measure RW was passed last year and it was meant to expand the wages of the various hospitality industries around Long Beach from about $17 an hour to about $23 an hour with an escalator to about $29 an hour by 2028, and around the Olympics.

“We are hoping that with this the city will wake up, pay attention, and help the workers you know get what they are asking for, they are the backbone of the tourism industry,” Maria Hernandez, PR Spokesperson for UniteHere said to Random Lengths News.

UniteHere!Local11 is the union that represents hospitality workers in the Southwest, primarily California and in Arizona. Last year they were able to secure about 60 contracts at various hotels across the Southwest.

During a previous council meeting, an impact report stated the possible loss of capital investment and the possibility that the convention center would not be able to meet those rising costs.

However according to the study conducted by Steve Goodling CEO of VisitLongBeach.com, who is responsible for the promotion of the convention center stated that over ten years a $10 million investment made in 2013, has made about $427 million in 2023 over 10 years.

The airport last year provided the city with about $9 billion according to another financial impact report by the city.

ASM Global has not yet responded to any inquiries.

