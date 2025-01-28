McOsker Focuses on Fireworks in Policy Update

SAN PEDRO — Councilmember Tim McOsker last week addressed the issue of fireworks.

“Fireworks in our neighborhoods are more than a loud, disrespectful nuisance — they cause significant harm to people and property,” he wrote in his newsletter.

He added, nationally illegal fireworks are responsible for an average of 19,500 fires, $105 million in property damage, 9,100 injuries, and five fatalities annually, often involving children. Both state and local laws prohibit illegal fireworks, but violations persist, posing serious risks to public safety.

On Jan, 22, McOsker introduced a motion with Councilmember John Lee directing the city attorney, in consultation with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Chief Legislative Analyst, to identify ways to strengthen ordinances, including increased penalties, civil fines for property owners, and collaboration with federal agencies to combat smuggling. The motion also calls for the creation of restricted zones and stricter permitting processes for legal fireworks shows. Additionally, enhanced public awareness campaigns will be developed to educate residents about the dangers and legal consequences of illegal fireworks. Finally, the LAFD and LAPD will explore joint task forces and operations to improve enforcement against the sale and use of illegal fireworks.

Details: Find information on the issues that fireworks bring, here: https://www.backcountryattitude.com/toxic_fireworks.html

