Ormat Teams Up with Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson to Promote Healthy Lifestyles

CARSON — Ormat Technologies, a leading renewable energy provider, is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson or BGCC to support its Healthy Lifestyles program for elementary school students. Through this partnership, Ormat will fund sports equipment for students to use throughout their after-school athletic programming. This will support over 150 students each year access exciting wellness opportunities that promote health, teamwork and sportsmanship among club members.

Ormat believes that empowering youth through sport is critical to developing the next generation of leaders in our communities. This week, Ormat’s vice president of business development, Kyle Snyder, visited BGCC to share the new sports equipment with students during their after-school program.

“Ormat is proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson to invest in the future of Carson youth,” Snyder said. “Sports are a powerful tool to teach lifelong leadership skills, and this contribution reflects our commitment to helping young people reach their full potential.”

Kim Richards, BGCC CEO, conveyed her appreciation for Ormat’s generous donation. “We are deeply grateful to Ormat Technologies for their partnership,” Richards said. “Their donation of sports equipment will help play a vital role in building character, teamwork, and confidence in Carson youth.”

Photo caption:

Kyle Snyder, Ormat’s VP of Business Development, visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson’s Main Clubhouse last week to present the new sports equipment to the students and jump in on the t-ball action.

