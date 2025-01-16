Land Movement Update: SCE Announces Plan to Re-energize up to 76 RPV Customers by March 31

On Jan. 14, Southern California Edison or SCE announced its plan to provisionally re-energize up to 76 customers in select portions of the Portuguese Bend Beach Club and Seaview neighborhoods in Rancho Palos Verdes by March 31. This does not include the Portuguese Bend Community Association neighborhood.

Customers who are eligible for restoration will be notified by SCE about the next steps. As part of the restoration process, properties will be required to undergo electrical and structural property inspections by the City of Rancho Palos Verdes and obtain a permit for any self-generation installed, including solar, battery storage and gas-powered generators. Red-tagged properties will not be considered for restoration.

Eligible customers may schedule an inspection and apply for the necessary permit(s) from the city by contacting the building and safety division at 310-544-5280 or by emailing buildingsafety@rpvca.gov.

Read SCE’s full announcement at sce.com/rpv. (Scroll to “UPDATE Jan. 13, 2025 Important Information Regarding the Rancho Palos Verdes Community.”)

The announcement comes after SCE President and CEO Steven Powell met with RPV Mayor Dave Bradley, Councilmember Steve Perestam, and City Manager Ara Mihranian earlier this week to discuss re-energization. The city appreciates Mr. Powell’s attention to this issue and SCE’s continued partnership in working to restore service to impacted customers where and when it is safe to do so.

For the latest updates from SCE, go to sce.com/rpv. Or call 1-800-250-7339 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: For questions, email the city at landmovement@rpvca.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...