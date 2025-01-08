Nation Mourns the Passing of Former President Jimmy Carter

James Earl Carter Jr., the 39th president of the United States, served from 1977 to 1981. A member of the Democratic Party, Carter served as the 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975 and in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967.

Former President Carter was born: Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, GA and died on Dec. 29, 2024 at his home in Plains.



Statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.

With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.

We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.

To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff – from the earliest days to the final ones – we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.

And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.

To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

Jimmy Carter’s extraordinary public service didn’t end when his presidency did. For decades he has remained an icon of kindness and humility, and a champion of peace.

I was lucky to have had the opportunity to build houses alongside him for low income families in San Pedro with Habitat for Humanity back in 2007 when I was on the Los Angeles City Council.

His legacy will live on for generations to come not only here but around the world. May he rest in peace.

In 2007, then City Councilwoman Hahn joined President Carter on a project with Habitat for Humanity building 16 homes for low-income families in San Pedro.

Governor Gavin Newsom

Jennifer and I join the country and the world in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a tireless champion for human rights and democracy whose unparalleled life of service made the world a better place.

President Carter was a man of rare character – whose beliefs ran true and ran deep, whose moral compass never wavered. He saw the common humanity in all of us, building bridges between people of different faiths and factions abroad while working to meet the needs of those at home. Despite daunting challenges and trying times, his bright energy and spirit never faltered.

Service was more than a career for President Carter, it was a way of life. After leaving the White House, the Carters made it their mission to advance global peace and health through the Carter Center, improving countless lives over four decades of humanitarian efforts.

“President Carter’s candor and compassion, moral leadership, and sense of duty set a standard we all should aspire to. His enduring example reminds us that we can still find common ground despite our differences.

Our hearts are with the Carter family, their loved ones and friends, and everyone grieving this great loss.



Mayor Karen Bass

It’s a sad day as the country mourns the loss of President Jimmy Carter – a leader who exemplified the importance of service and care during his presidency and beyond.

While in the White House, President Carter established the idea of human rights as a core tenet of American foreign policy and created a path towards a clean energy future, among other important achievements. After his term, he continued to lead. The international legacy he leaves behind lives on in the Carter Center as an active and powerful defense of freedom and democracy around the globe. Domestically, his inspiring work through Habitat for Humanity showed generations of Americans that there are no limits to community service and helping others.

Years ago, I was fortunate to sit and speak with President Carter. I will cherish the conversation we were able to have, and am grateful for his wisdom and guidance. I send my deepest condolences to the entire Carter family and his loved ones on this difficult day.

