County Proclaims Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count from January 22 to 31

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Jan. 7 approved a motion to proclaim the Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count (LA Youth Count) from Jan. 22 to Jan. 31, and encourage volunteer and civic engagement for the LA Youth Count.

An estimated 3,277 young people in the Los Angeles County Continuum of Care experience homelessness on any given night, according to the 2024 Los Angeles Youth Count. Youth are exposed to countless dangers while trying to survive on the streets, with an increased likelihood of substance use, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a vulnerability to being trafficked. Furthermore, being unhoused at a young age increases the risk of prolonged and chronic homelessness and poses overwhelming harm to young people. To that end, Los Angeles County continues to establish stable housing for youth, as well as supportive connections to caring adults and access to services.

The Los Angeles Youth Count, which is conducted separately from the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, is a survey-based count of unsheltered transition age youth or TAY, unaccompanied minors and young families. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or LAHSA, University of South California, youth service providers and volunteers partner to complete this count yearly.

Details: Read the motion in full here.

