California to Invest $1.4 Billion in EV Chargers and Propose New State Agency for Immigrant Affairs

California Approves $1.4 Billion Plan to Build Thousands More Vehicle Chargers, Boost ZEV Infrastructure

SACRAMENTO — Thousands more electric vehicle or EV chargers are coming to California.

The California Energy Commission or CEC Dec. 11 approved a $1.4 billion investment plan that accelerates progress on the state’s EV charging and hydrogen refueling goals. These investments will help deploy infrastructure for light, medium, and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles or ZEV across California, expanding the most extensive charging and hydrogen refueling network in the country.



The plan details how the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program will spend $1.4 billion in state funding over the next four years, with at least 50% targeted to benefit lower-income and disadvantaged communities. The funding is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s historic California Climate Commitment, which includes more than $10 billion for ZEVs and ZEV infrastructure. The state has also received billions from the Biden-Harris Administration for clean transportation.

Building ZEV infrastructure is a critical part of the Governor’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state. Find projects building your community at build.ca.gov.

The funds approved today will result in nearly 17,000 new chargers for passenger vehicles statewide. Over 152,000 public and shared private chargers are installed. Combined with previous investment plans, funding from the federal government, electric utilities and other programs, the state expects to reach 250,000 chargers in the next few years. In addition to the public network, the state estimates that more than 500,000 private home chargers are installed statewide.

The funds will become available over the next four years and distributed to projects through competitive grants. Projects include direct incentive and rebate programs for businesses, non-profit organizations, tribes and public agencies.

Majority Leader Gonzalez Introduces Bill to Create an Immigrant and Refugee Affairs State Agency

SACRAMENTO — Majority Leader Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) Dec. 2 introduced legislation to establish a new state agency dedicated to immigrant and refugee affairs, (SB) 12. The agency, and its office of immigrant and refugee affairs would provide a permanent governmental framework focused on streamlining services, creating grant programs and engaging stakeholders to enhance support for immigrant and refugee families in California.

In the face of an incoming Trump Administration that has promised to take hostile actions against immigrant communities, California must be prepared more than ever before. Trump’s promises of mass deportations and the unprecedented threat of deploying the US Military to remove undocumented Americans would hurt not only immigrant families, but all California families, the economy, and the cultural and social benefits that new Californians bring to local communities.

Nearly half of California’s children have at least one immigrant parent, and 27% of the state’s population is foreign-born — the highest share of any state and more than double the national average. The consequences of malicious and heartless deportations would create widespread fear and division with devastating impacts on California’s social fabric and economy.

Establishing a state agency to provide greater access to critical resources, such as legal representation and policy updates, would be instrumental in combating misinformation and fear that have hurt communities in the past, when anti-immigrant policies were implemented. This agency would enable a more efficient, unified process for monitoring ongoing immigration issues in close collaboration with stakeholders, offering a tool to address the needs of California families as emerging challenges unfold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...