Murder Investigation – 900 Block of Via Carmelitos LB

LONG BEACH — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on Dec. 10, in the 900 block of Via Carmelitos.

At about 1 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Via Carmelitos regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who determined the victim deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive for the shooting and circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

The victim has been identified as Dwayne Walton, a 32-year-old resident of Los Angeles.

Detectives believe there may be additional witnesses and ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

