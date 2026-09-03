Lomita Man Held to Answer on Felony Hate Crimes for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up Jewish Community Center

LOS ANGELES — A 43-year-old Lomita man who previously faced a gun-related felony case and was ordered to complete an anti-bias program has been held to answer on felony hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot up the Jewish Community Center in Redondo Beach, including hundreds of children.

Paul Dean Andrews (dob 5/7/1983) pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of violation of civil rights, a hate crime; making criminal threats to a school; and attempted criminal threats in case 26TRCF00540. The case was filed Aug. 18.

Andrews was held to answer Sept. 1 in Department 4 of the Torrance Courthouse. His arraignment on the information is set for Sept. 16 in Department C. His bail remains at $275,000. If convicted as charged, he faces up to nine years, four months in state prison.

On Aug. 11, Andrews allegedly called the Jewish Community Center or JCC in Redondo Beach and made antisemitic statements that were summarized by the victim as, “We do not want Jews in the South Bay, I was promised the building, (expletive) Jew.”

On Aug. 13, Andrews allegedly called the JCC twice and made more antisemitic statements summarized as, “We do not want Jews in the South Bay. (Expletive) Jews. Get out of the South Bay,” then made a similar comment in a subsequent call. During a third call the same day to the JCC, the defendant allegedly threatened an executive, telling him in summary: “Get out of the neighborhood. I know where you guys are. I know you are on Vail Avenue. I know there are a whole bunch of kids there. I am going to come up and shoot up the place.”

In a previous case (YA108548), Andrews was charged in 2023 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

On Feb. 15, 2024, a judge granted Andrews diversion on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm. As a condition of diversion, Andrews was ordered to complete an anti-bias program through the Museum of Tolerance.

Instead of completing the program, Andrews called the Museum of Tolerance and a local Jewish temple on May 30, 2024. He called each several times leaving a voicemail at the museum using profanity and antisemitic slurs then saying, “You’ll never be real Americans. All Jews need to hang from trees.” At the temple, he left two voicemails saying in part: “Get the (expletive) out of San Pedro. San Pedro is for Catholics. We don’t want (antisemitic slurs) in our town.”

As a result of those calls, the organized crime division filed misdemeanor charges for harassing phone calls in a second case (24LBCM04091) and filed a concurrent motion to terminate Andrews’ diversion.

On Dec. 13, 2024, the court found Andrews in violation of his grant of diversion and sentenced him to 16 months in state prison. Andrews was ultimately released on parole. His parole expired on June 22, 2026.

Newly filed case 26TRCF00540 is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Sergei Shubin of the Organized Crime Division, which includes the Hate Crimes Section and investigated by the Redondo Beach Police Department.