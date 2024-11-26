Governors Briefs: Newsom Pledges to Revive ZEV Rebates if Fed’s End Tax Credit and New Gov. Appointment

Gov. Newsom Pledges to Revive California’s ZEV Rebate Program if Federal Tax Credit Ends

SACRAMENTO — California has surpassed two million zero-emission vehicles or ZEV sold, reaffirming California’s status as the country’s leader in clean vehicles. This milestone comes a little over two years after California eclipsed the one million ZEV sales mark.

To ensure the state’s continued progress, Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 25 announced that if the incoming Trump Administration eliminates a federal ZEV tax credit, he will propose creating a new version of the state’s successful Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, which was phased out in 2023. During its lifetime, the CVRP funded more than 594,000 vehicles and saved more than 456 million gallons of fuel.

The proposed California rebates, which would include changes to promote innovation and competition in the ZEV market, could come from the greenhouse gas reduction fund, which is funded by polluters under the state’s cap-and-trade program.

In the third quarter of 2024, Californians purchased 115,897 ZEVs, representing 26.4% of all new vehicle sales in the state. With more electric vehicles or EVs, including plug-in hybrids, on the road every day, consumers are benefitting from the state’s work to build a bigger, better and more reliable charging network.

In addition, thousands of dollars in grants and rebates are available for low-income Californians. Learn more at ClimateAction.ca.gov or ElectricForAll.org.

The Newsom administration is also prioritizing clean fuel production, public transit and rail infrastructure enhancements, and a cleaner, smarter electric grid to help power it all. As California works toward this clean transportation future, the state is also advancing efforts to prevent gasoline price spikes.

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 15 announced the following appointments

Anthony M. Bertram, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Bertram has been a barber at Blade Barbershop since 2022. He has also been an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild since 2007. He was an Assistant Director of Financial Aid Services at the University of Southern California from 2012 to 2015. Bertram earned a Master of Social Entrepreneurship degree from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bertram is a Democrat.

