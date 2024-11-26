Rite Aid Workers Ratify Strong Contract Agreement

Contract provides largest monetary increases ever for over 3,500 Rite Aid workers in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Today, members of United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 Nov . 24 voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Rite Aid. The agreement was reached after months of negotiations and active participation from thousands of pharmacists, pharmacy clerks, and technicians in Southern California.

The seven UFCW Locals released the following statement:

“​​Today, by ratifying this contract, Rite Aid workers secured historic wage increases for every member, protected our health benefits and secured our pension. After countless hours at the bargaining table, the hard-working UFCW members stood together for their families and each other and won a strong contract. This contract is a concrete and direct result of the tireless work of the member-led bargaining committee and our members’ engagement in the fight. Our members are fighting for a more promising future, and this contract will help to achieve that goal.”

Key provisions of the agreement include:

Significant wage increases each year of the contract for all workers. Initial increases will be retroactive to July 21, 2024.

New longevity rates at 10 and 15 years.

Protection of health care and pension benefits. Rite Aid has agreed to fully fund all health care and pension benefits with no changes for the duration of the contract.

Protections to full-time and part-time guaranteed hours that the company tried to reduce.

Elimination of lunch waiver practice.

This contract will go into effect immediately for over 3,500 essential pharmacy workers in Rite Aid locations across Southern California.

