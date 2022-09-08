LBPL Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Vida Latina Program Series

The Long Beach Public Library or LBPL will host its fourth annual Vida Latina, a series of events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, taking place Sept. 10 through Nov. 2, at various LBPL locations. This year’s celebration will present a mix of in-person and virtual activities for adults, teens and kids, including annual favorites such as Lotería and Cuentos y Cantos storytime and exciting new events like the Resistencia Poetry Club, Día de Muertos and Mercadito Literario, a literary fair fun for the whole family, on Oct. 15.

The Vida Latina series will cover an array of topics, including Hispanic/Latinx folk art, herbal remedy demonstrations featuring books from the Library’s collection, sexual health workshops for teens and their caregivers, bilingual storytimes for toddlers and preschoolers, family crafts and movie nights, poetry workshops for teens, and a Day of the Dead celebration.

Mercadito Literario will take place Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Billie Jean King Main Library. It will highlight Hispanic/Latinx authors, poets, small business and local community resources.

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized nationally from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Details:562-570-7500; lbpl.org

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

